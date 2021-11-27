Pune: The Anantved Ayurveda Sanshodhalaya based in Pune acquired Indian patent for their unique innovation of Ayurvedic Cigarettes. As told by the researcher Dr. Rajas Nisture, it took three generations and a perpetual research of 10 years to arrive at the completion of this innovation. This research concept was first initiated by Dr. Rajas's grandfather, Dr. Aanat Nisture about 12 years ago, and carried forward by his father Dr. Uday Nisture later. Dr. Rajas, who belongs to the third generation of doctors in his family, gave the final touch to this innovation and brought it to fruition. He expressed joy about finally getting the patent which his family had applied for about 10 years ago.

Dr. Rajas told that this Ayurvedic Cigarette can be a great solution to smoking addicts who wish to get rid of their addiction. Although it is called a cigarette, it is actually an antidote to the unhealthy habit of smoking. Instead of the tobacco cigarettes that contain nicotine, carbon and other chemicals, this one will be imbued with rich Ayurvedic medicinal ingredients like basil, cinnamon and cloves among others. The smoking of this cigarette will thus be advantageous to not just the smoking addicts, but also to other people in general as it has medicinal advantages.

Talking about the relevance of smoking in the ancient Indian culture, Dr. Nisture highlighted that smoking or 'Dhoomapan' has been mentioned as a fundamental gift in the rich Indian Ayurvedic tradition. It is an effective method for treating cough and upper throat disorders, provided that the ingredients being inhaled are natural and healthy. He said that smoking can be used effectively against respiratory disorders, especially when they are related to chest, lungs and even mental stress.

He also expressed his concern over young smokers all across the world, who knowingly cause harm to their bodies by smoking tobacco. He said that he hopes this innovation will change the scenario and bring about a healthy change not just among the Indian youth but also all across the world.