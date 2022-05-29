Ujjain: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday called upon Ayurveda experts to promote research in the field, saying there is no alternative to this traditional Indian system of medicine so far in rural parts of the country. "Ayurveda is the science of life," he said at a function after inaugurating the 59th meet of the All India Ayurveda Conference, and dedicated a government Ayurveda College here to the people.

India is a country of villages and has the traditional medicine system - Ayurveda. No alternative medical system has taken its place yet, Kovind said. He called upon experts in Ayurveda to work towards boosting research, documentation and validation in the field and make this Indian medical system popular. "It is time to understand the knowledge of Ayurveda more deeply. Scientists should meet the challenge because the need of the hour is to deliver techniques to the world. This is a big challenge for all of us. I am hopeful that all of you take it (challenge) up and progress," he added.

"It is a matter of pride that research in Ayurveda is being done in around 20 countries of the world, including Mauritius," the president said. People's inclination towards Ayurveda grew during the testing times of COVID-19 pandemic, when it saved many lives, he noted. "It is expected from the people associated with research to make Ayurveda more effective and popular to treat diseases and pandemics. There are many systems of medicines in the world, but Ayurveda is different from them," he added.

The word pathy is attached to different systems of medicines (allopathy, homeopathy) in the world. Pathy means a system for treatment of diseases. But Ayurveda provides health care - treatment with stress on disease prevention, he said, adding, "Efforts are made to figure out the root cause of the disease and eliminate it. We all are privileged to have such a rich traditional knowledge of Ayurveda."

Kovind lauded Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for revving up the health facilities and Ayurveda in the state.

Madhya Pradesh should strive to become an Ayurveda destination in the country, he said, adding that CM Chouhan has been showing keen interest in this medical system. "If MP turns into an Ayurveda centre in the country, the credit for it will go to the public and the government,'' Kovind said.

He said that the creation of Ministry of Ayush (which stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) in 2014 has given a fillip to the traditional Indian medicine. After the programme, the president along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind offered prayers to Lord Mahakal at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here, officials said. A group of priests conducted the puja rituals. Apart from the governor and the chief minister, state Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur was also present, they said. (PTI)