Ayodhya: In a bizarre attempt to show his disappointment towards the Modi government, a monk here chopped off the palm of his right hand after taking bath in the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. With his palm entirely cut off from the rest of his arm with a sharp weapon, the monk was immediately shifted to the Shri Ram hospital in the vicinity given the excess blood loss.

The police officials, after shifting the injured Seer to the hospital, found a note in his pocket addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter reportedly mentioned several schemes introduced by the Government of India, adding that none of them have benefitted him because of corruption. The letter demanded action against the vehement irregularities and corruption in schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MNREGA among several others.

The officials identified the seer as Vimal Kumar, a resident of the Samajsevi Gram Panchayat, in the Simarni District in Araria, Bihar. As informed by Megha outpost in-charge Vijayant Mishra, the seer is suspected to be mentally ill and cut off his hand to demand action in a corruption case wherein he had suffered major losses. However, nothing has been confirmed yet while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the hospital said that the condition of the Sadhu is critical and thereby recommended shifting him to a divisional hospital for treatment. He is currently receiving treatment at the divisional hospital, as the police are trying to reach his family, informed CO Ayodhya, Rajesh Tiwari.