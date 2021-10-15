Lucknow (UP): The construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is on track to be completed prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In December 2023, just before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, doors of the temple will be opened for devotees, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

He further added that the first phase of foundation laying was completed in September itself, and the second phase of foundation work will be completed by November 15, followed by the temple floor.

The general secretary of the Trust also informed that because currently the concrete-related work is being done, the activity is being carried out only in the nights.

"The concreting should be ideally done at a temperature between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Days are hotter these days, and but fortunately, the temperature of the night remains around 25 and 26 degrees Celsius. If the temperature rises, then the ice has to be added to the concrete," informed Rai.

He added that they plan to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by December 2023, and the temple will be opened for devotees for darshan.

Significantly, in October 2019, the Supreme Court had given a green signal for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. After the order of the court, last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple.

As soon as the darshan of the Shri Ram temple begins in Ayodhya, it might have a direct impact on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the Bharatiya Janata Party would like to take the credit for the construction of the temple.

The base plinth of the temple is being constructed with 4 lakh cubic stones from Mirzapur and the construction of the temple will be done using Banshipaharpur stone from Rajasthan.

