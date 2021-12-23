New Delhi: Lallu Singh, Member of Parliament from Ayodhya. rubbished all the allegations raised by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi related to Ram Mandir Trust.

Lallu Singh said all the allegations made Priyanka Gandhi are baseless and there is nothing concrete in it, she is just spreading lies. Our Chief Minister has ordered a probe into the matter and asked for a report in seven days, once the report comes everything will be crystal clear.

Answering a question, on why the government has to order an enquiry into the matter, which suggests something fishy, Lalu Singh speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat said, "It's the duty of a government to order a probe if something fishy comes to light and only through a probe we can ascertain what went wrong, and this what our government has done. Hence, saying that a land scam has happened will be inappropriate as the investigation is going on."

Earlier, the opposition was trying to pressurise the government on Ajay Kumar Teni issue, now they got this land scam to nail the government. Will this impact BJP in upcoming elections? "Nothing is going to impact the elections since BJP is going to win with more than 300 seats in UP. The opposition has lost its credibility among people and that is why they are trying to malign the government in the name of Lord Ram."

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters Priyanka Gandhi said, "The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order."

Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust, Gandhi said. "A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with," she said.

