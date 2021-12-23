Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into high-profile Ayodhya land purchase scam. Cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government Sidharth Nath Singh said the matter is serious and the chief minister has asked for a probe. On the basis of which a probe committee has been constituted and on the basis of probe findings, further action will be initiated, he added.

"Our government works in a fair and impartial manner and has 'zero tolerance' for 'wrong-doings'. We never promote 'corruption'. Manoj Singh, additional chief secretary (revenue) will be heading the probe panel. On the submission of the probe committee report, action will be taken against those found guilty," said Sidharth.

The Ayodhya land purchase scam came in public domain when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh 'spilled the beans' with the help of several documents pointing 'a needle of suspicion' towards many top ranking officials and political leaders relatives' involvement in the Ayodhya 'land racket'. Singh had also alleged that BJP leaders - in the name of construction of Lord Ram's temple - were involved in a 'loot'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also alleged several land parcels, whose rates were low in Ayodhya, were sold out to Temple Trust on a higher rate, gives credence to the theory that the money collected through donation was 'bungled'. Besides, small land parcels belonging to Dalits, which were impossible to acquire, had been forcibly taken, alleged Priyanka.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) supremo Mayawati while briefing reporters, on Thursday, said that probe into the Ayodhya land purchase scam should commence under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. The BSP chief was talking to newsmen after holding a meeting with party functionaries in Lucknow.

Names of the relatives of top ranking officials and politicians that had figured in Ayodhya land purchase scam. Some of the top ranking officials whose relatives' names had cropped up in scam include M.P. Agrawal, who was the commissioner of Ayodhya in 2019, Deepak Kumar, then DIG of Ayodhya, Purushottam Dasgupta, the chief revenue officer of Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta (MLA) and Umadhar Dwivedi, former IAS officer, among others.