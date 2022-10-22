Ayodhya: Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday here as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paudi near the Saryu bank.

The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials said. Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said. Rinwa said there will also be a laser show, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks.

Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states, he said. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana". An aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion, he said.

"October 23 being a Sunday will see Ram Lalla wearing a red-pink dress and a new set of dresses is being stitched for Lord Ram and his brothers," said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple here. Das said the chosen colour is regarded as auspicious for Sunday. The Lord wears dresses of different colour on different days, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram." Adityanath also tweeted the new logo of the event. Meanwhile, Mahant Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi temple said hectic preparations are underway for the occasion.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the entire city is ready to welcome people arriving from different parts of the country and world to witness the spectacle. Ayurved doctor RP Pandey said, "It seems that the 'tretayuga' (the era of Lord Ram) has returned to Ayodhya. This Deepotsav is going to be more grand and memorable for us as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming for the event."

He added that at around 25 road crossings, Ramlilas are being staged. "Apart from this, a number of organisations too will light lamps to mark the festival," he said. A visibly excited Rajat Singh said he and his family members are eagerly waiting for the Deepotsav. Monu Singh, a resident of Gosaiganj area of the district, said he along with his family plans to witness the lighting of lamps.

"Deepotsav is an occasion, which is characterised by happiness, excitement and enthusiasm. People themselves are decorating the city using rangolis," Lavkush Srivastava said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. Modi will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said. (PTI)