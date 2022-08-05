Ayodhya: Ayodhya has been bathed in light to mark the completion of two years of construction of Ram Mandir in Dharamnagri. Innumerable lamps were lit in Hanumangarhi, the main Siddhpeeth of Ayodhya. The Naga Sadhus of Hanumangarhi under the leadership of Sadhu Raju Das, the chief priest of Hanumangarhi, decorated the area with lamps. The saints expressed happiness by lighting thousands of lamps.

A special Aarti was performed. According to sources, the Karsevak Puram complex, which has been the centerpiece of the temple was lit up with several lamps. According to Sharad Sharma, the provincial media in charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ramlalla of Ayodhya and performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the temple.

The completion of 2 years, the construction work of Lord Rama's temple is going on at a fast pace. About 40% of the construction work has been completed. Ram devotees have expressed happiness and have lit lamps.