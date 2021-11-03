Kerala: Aymanam, a village in Kottayam district bagged the One to Watch Award (Indian category) by the World Travel Market. The Tourism Director received the award at a function in London.

Tourism activities carried out in the village from April 2018 to March 31, 2020, were considered for the award. With this, Aymanam village has become the next responsible tourism destination in Kottayam district after Kumarakom in the state.

The project received international recognition 14 months after CM Pinarayi Vijayan declared Aymanam as a 'Model Responsible Tourism Village'.

The panchayat was selected for the award for fully implementing the tourism guidelines which promote the culture in a way that helps the local people to earn income as well as the environmental protection of the tourist destinations.

Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyaz said the award would help Kerala to revive tourism which is at a loss due to Covid and this award would help project Kerala's international appeal on the tourism map.

Model Responsible Tourism Project

The Model Responsible Village Project is a comprehensive integration of responsible tourism activities with panchayat schemes. Aymanam Panchayat is the first panchayat in the state to implement this scheme successfully.

As part of this scheme Tourism packages have been implemented for tourists to make the project a complete success. Tourists were also taken to ancient temples and churches.

Cleaning activities were carried out as part of the Clean Kerala project. Apart from the above, a Water Lilly Fest was also held to attract more tourists.

Portable toilets and eco-friendly tour packages are also provided by the panchayat for tourists, in addition to waste management being introduced in all the wards.

