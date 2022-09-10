Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): The Reasi District Police have organized a one day awareness camp on sexual harassment at work places, domestic violence, drug abuse and human trafficking at the district police office premises here. Around a hundred police officers and officials including lady officers participated in the event held today.

Addressing the programme, resource person Neeta Verma, state president, Women Protection wing of Human Rights Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, delivered an elaborate lecture on the topic of sexual harassment. She touched upon steps to be taken to prevent this at work places. She also elaborated on domestic violence, drug abuse, human trafficking, legal counselling and awareness of good policing and public relations through communication skill.

The resource person explained the definition, types and legal remedies available to address the issues of sexual harassment at work places. She underscored the need for the police to play a big role in providing timely protection, and legal aid besides facilitating the dignified rehabilitation of victims of domestic violence.

Sr. Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Amit Gupta, thanked the guest speaker for sparing her valuable inputs with police officers and officials on this topic.