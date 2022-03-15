Awantipora: A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 42RR and 130Bn CRPF based on a specific input generated by the police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Charsoo area of Awantipora on Tuesday.

During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. The terrorist has been identified as Owais Raja son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar resident of Subhanpora. As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT and was a part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities. IGP Kashmir termed the operation very important as it is situated very close to NHW and threat was imminent.

The recovered materials from the site of the encounter include incriminating materials, arms & ammunition (01 AK-56 rifles, 03 AK Magazines and 80 AK). All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People were requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.