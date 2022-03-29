Gaya: Upholding communal harmony, a Hindu Congress leader in Bihar's Gaya has been taking care of the tomb of Muslim Urdu litterateur Imdad Imam Asar for the last nearly five decades. The grave of Asar is located within the mansion of Congress veteran and former minister Awadhesh Singh. Apart from Imdad, there are four other graves of his descendants. Awadhesh Singh and his family all look after the grave.

Every year, they also hold 'Chadarposhi' (draping the graves with high-cost cloth). They also organize Fatiha on the occasion of Tehwars. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former minister Singh said that his family had bought the mansion in 1960. “I have been living here since 1964. For the last 48 years, I have been looking after and protecting the tomb upon my father's advice. It is a matter of pride for us. The life of such a big personality has passed here and now his grave is also here. He is still with us today. With his blessings, we have reached a great place today,” said Singh, who has been the Animal Husbandry Minister.

Interestingly, the common people from the minority community of the district do not know that the grave located in the bungalow of Awadhesh Singh belongs to the great Urdu litterateur. Former IG Masoom Aziz Kazmi says that the book written by Imdad Imam Asar, 'Kashiful Haqeeq', was written in Urdu and is highly ranked by linguists. In fact, Asar draws much of his fame from the very book.

Asar, born in 1849, was buried in the bungalow in Manpur on March 11, 1933. His father was the Nawab of Karapar Sarai Salarpur in Patna. Imdad Asar worked as a teacher of History and Arabic at Patna College. He was given the title of Nawab on behalf of the British government. He moved from Patna to Gaya and settled in Murarpur. After this, he built a haveli in Manpur, Gaya where Awadhesh Singh is living today.

Apart from Kashifal Haqaiq, the books by Imdad Asar include Miratul, Hukma, Fasana-e Himmat, Kitabul Asmar, Alchemy-e-Zarat, Fawaid Darin, and Diwan-e Asar. Asar is also known for his work in Sanskrit.

