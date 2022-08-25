Patna: RJD MLA from Siwan, Awadh Bihari Choudhary is set to become the new speaker of the Bihar legislative assembly following his nomination at the assembly secretariat. He was the only candidate who filed a nomination for the post and got elected unopposed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav along with the parliamentary affairs minister accompanied Choudhary at the time of submitting the nomination papers at the assembly secretariat.

Earlier on August 24, Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP resigned from the post followed by Nitish winning the floor test during the special session on Wednesday. Deputy speaker Maheswar Hazari is donning the role of speaker and he presides over the house during the special debate in the assembly.

All leaders of the grand alliance remained present as Choudhary filed his nomination. While another special session is also been called on August 26 in which the official announcement would be made in the name of Choudhary.

Choudhary is a senior leader of the RJD and he has been MLA for six terms. He was also minister during the regime of Rabri Devi. Choudhry is considered the powerful Yadav face from Siwan district and has won assembly elections in 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2020.

Before the session, BJP on Wednesday evening also announced former speaker Vijay Sinha as the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly and Samrat Choudhary as leader of opposition in the council.

Similarly, Devesh Chandra Thakur of JDU assumed the post of chairman of the Bihar legislative council replacing BJP's Awdhesh Narayan Singh. Meanwhile, RJD MLA Ram Chandra Purbey also filed the nomination for the deputy chairman post in the council.