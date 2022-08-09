New Delhi: As Covid19 cases are again witnessing a spike, the Union Home Ministry has suggested avoiding large congregations in the Independence Day ceremony. In an instruction issued to the States and UTs, the Ministry has said, “As a precaution, against Covid-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed.”

As per the instruction, the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi shall consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, showering of flower petals by the helicopters of Indian Air Force, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after PM’s speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

There will be an “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The celebration of the Independence Day ceremony and hoisting of the national flag at State capitals and district headquarters and sub-division and blocks and gram panchayats and villages etc. should commence in the morning after 9:00 a.m.

State level function

Unfurling of the national flag by the chief minister; playing of the national anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour by the State police and paramilitary forces and home guards/NCC/ scouts; address to the public by the chief minister followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

District level function

Unfurling of the national flag by Minister / Commissioner / District Magistrate; playing of the national anthem; parade by State police personnel; Home Guards/NCC/ Scouts followed by an address to the public by the Minister / Commissioner / District Magistrate and singing of the national anthem.

Swachh Bharat campaign in a prominent location

Identify the most prominent location of each district in the State and UT and carry out a fortnight or month-long campaign to keep it Swachh through voluntary civil action. School students, NSS, NCC, youth organizations and social groups may be associated with this effort. The plantation of trees campaign is held by government departments and educational institutions to spread awareness for the conservation of the environment, thereby making a contribution to mitigating climate changes on earth and preserving the natural environment.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme

Along the lines of Republic Day ceremony 2022, some food/cultural events etc. may be planned in the State Capital/UTs on the occasion of Independence Day Ceremony. The State/UT should invite participation from five other States/UTs for their Independence Day ceremony. These guest States may send their contingent for food/cultural events etc. to promote engagement among people of different States and UTs so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of these States/UTs.

Har Ghar Tiranga

Under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a campaign ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag of India in their homes to instil a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the contribution of those who tirelessly worked for nation building. It is envisaged that all citizens should be encouraged to hoist Tiranga in their homes during the period from 13 to 15 August.

At Home function

At-home function at Governor/LG House may be commenced in the evening (after 5:00 p.m.). This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol-based invitees.