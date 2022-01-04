New Delhi: Health care experts and doctors have suggested that people should avoid visiting hospitals and opt for teleconsulting services following an increase in the number of doctors and health care personnel testing positive for Covid-19.

Experts suggest that people should avoid physical consult at the hospital if it is not an emergency.

"People should avoid visiting hospitals for minor issues. Instead, they should opt for teleconsultation," said Dr Tamorish Kole, president, Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM).

Frontline Healthcare Workers (FHW) especially doctors in hospitals across the country getting infected with Covid-19 amid a surge driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Reports suggest that doctors in Delhi's AIIMS and Safdarjang hospital, more than 100 doctors and medical staff at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Bihar, more than 60 doctors, nurses and medical students in Tamil Nadu have tested Covid-19 positive in the last few days.

In another development, more than 200 doctors and health care workers in Kolkata tested Covid positive in the last few days.

When contacted, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Sahajanand P Singh told ETV Bharat that there is no need to panic following reports of doctors getting infected.

"There is no need to panic. Doctors who tested positive were having mild symptoms of cough and fever," said Dr Singh.

He claimed that people are getting infected due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 "which is transmissible but very mild in nature."

Ironically, doctors getting infected with COVID-19 have raised questions on the efficacy of vaccines as well as the requirements for booster or additional doses to the FHW or vulnerable population.

"Vaccines can't prevent infections but they can minimise the severity of the infection," said Dr Tamorish Kole.

Both our vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) have good efficiency and they can fight with the Covid-19 mutants, he said.

"What we need at present is a quick additional dose. This is very necessary for the FHW following the fact that they always remain in touch with the patients," said Dr Kole.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Government has given the go-ahead for the "precautionary dose" for healthcare works and vulnerable populations.

India reported 37,379 cases in the last 24 hours across the country with 224 deaths.

What has caused more concern for the health ministry is the fact that Delhi has been witnessing a daily surge in Covid cases.