Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' National General Secretary and the party MP, Abhishek Banerjee is leaving for a three-day Goa trip on Monday ahead of the assembly elections in Goa scheduled for February 14, 2022. The party sources have described the trip as extremely crucial, while he has multiple programs planned out during this three-day trip.

Sources said that the main purpose of the visit is to finalize the candidate list for the forthcoming Goa assembly elections since the party is planning to contest 40 assembly constituencies. "Trinamool Congress wants to contest from 30 assembly constituencies, leaving the remaining for its political ally in Goa, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party," says a source. However, the latter has recently given a letter to Trinamool Congress leadership evincing interest to contest from 12 constituencies. During his three-day Goa trip, Bandopadhyay is expected to settle matters on this count.

It has been decided that two former Chief Ministers of Goa namely Luizinho Faleiro and Churchill Alemao will be projected as the principal faces for Trinamool Congress in these elections. Faleriao is already an elected Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal. However, it is yet to be decided who among Feleriao and Alemao will be projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

Banerjee is also expected to finalize the manifesto during the three-day visit. Party sources said that in the manifesto, a special dole scheme for the women of Goa in lines of "Lakkhir Bhandara" in West Bengal will be proposed. At the same time, there might be some proposals on employment creation for the youth of Goa in the manifesto. He is also expected to finalize the line of campaigning for the polls during his three-day trip.

Another purpose of the visit is to rest control over the continued infighting in the Goa unit of Trinamool Congress. Congress legislator Alexo Reginaldo Lawrence, who joined Trinamool Congress from Congress just a month ago, has quit Mamata Banerjee’s party. Former MLA, Lavoro Mamlatdar too had quit Trinamool Congress recently.

