California(US): Indian track and field athlete Avinash Sable created history at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, where he smashed a 30-year-old record set by Bahadur Prasad in 1992 in the 5000m category.

Sable produced a stellar performance of 13:25.65 on Friday (local time)and establish himself as the new record-holder for this feat in the same category. For the last 30 years, it was Bahadur Prasad who held the record with 13:29.70 way back in 1992. Although Sable finished only 12th in his race in San Juan meet and has been training in the USA for upcoming international events.Sable had earlier run the 5000m at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Kozhikode where he had finished with a time of 13.39.43.

