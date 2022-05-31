New Delhi: Prospects of Congress' Rajya Sabha nominee from Jharkhand have now been dashed because its alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had announced the name of his party's candidate. JMM candidate Mahua Manjhi is the party's nominee for the RS election.

Earlier, Congress was hopeful that the party would be allowed to field its RS candidate from Jharkhand or that the party leadership would be conducted while declaring the name of the candidate for the Jharkhand RS seat. But, Congress' hopes were dashed when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared the name of his party's candidate for the RS seat despite having a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

On Monday evening, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey had an interaction with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the matter. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Avinash Pandey said, "We were sure that decision among the alliance partners in Jharkhand would be taken based on consensus. But, it didn't happen. Jharkhand Congress leaders and workers were disappointed with this new development. Today, I will visit Ranchi and hold a meeting with Congress leaders and also talk to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in this regard."