New Delhi: The average wholesale price of wheat has increased by 22 per cent 22 per cent in the country from from Rs 2,228 per quintal in January this year to Rs 2,721 per quintal in November. The statistics was revealed in a written reply by Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.

"The prices of agricultural produce including wheat are determined by the demand and supply conditions in the market, international prices etc," said Tomar.

According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister the all-India monthly average wholesale prices of wheat stood at Rs 2,228 per quintal in January, Rs 2,230 in February, Rs 2,339 in March, Rs 2,384 in April, Rs 2,352 in May, Rs 2,316 in June, Rs 2,409 in July, Rs 2,486 in August, Rs 2,516 in September, Rs 2,571 in October and Rs 2,721 per quintal in November. Prices of October and November are provisional.

He further stated that wheat production has declined marginally from 109.59 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 106.84 million tonnes in 2021-22 and the all-India yields of wheat declined in 2021-22 to 3,507 kilograms/hectare from 3,521 kg/hectare in 2020-21 due to severe heat wave during March and April, 2022 in major wheat growing states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Tomar said that the procurement of wheat in rabi market season (April-June) of 2022-23 fell to 187.92 lakh tonnes as against 433.44 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as market price of wheat was higher than the ruling minimum support price during the period.