Madurai: Around 80 people were injured and one person died during Madurai's Avaniyapuram Jallikattu competition on Friday. Karthik, a young bull tamer, tamed 24 bulls emerging as the winner in the event. He received a car as the prize which was handed over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Balamurugan, an 18-year-old spectator, died in the hospital after being hit by one of the bulls in the event. Around 80 bull tamers, on the other hand, were injured in the event.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy and Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, flagged off the Jallikattu event in the presence of Madurai district collector S Aneesh Sekhar.

Due to COVID and omicron scare, only 300 bull tamers who registered online participated in the event.

Around 700 bulls took part in the competition.

Madurai district will witness the traditional sport at Palamedu on Saturday and it is slated to culminate with the grand finale at Alanganallur on January 17.

Several sponsors offered attractive prizes including gold coins, mixers, and cooking vessels to encourage the participants.

