Chamoli/Rudraprayag: An avalanche hit the Himalayan region in the Joshimath area in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday. A large chunk of snowflakes enveloped the area close to Malari village. A huge chunk of snow-sheet came crashing down from the upper reaches of the Himalayas. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported. In the video footage close to Malari village, a chunk of snow detached from glacier and was seen moving at a fast pace and finally joining the Kunti drain. The drain is located on the Indo-China border road. At present, there is no news of any kind of damage.

Chamoli has been experiencing an inclement weather condition for the past several days. The higher reaches of Himalayas have been witnessing snowfall. Whereas Himalayan foothills have been facing rainfall since Monday morning. Snowfall has begun in Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Diwalikhal Mandal area in the Chamoli district of the state. People were preferring to stay indoors due to bad weather prevailing in the region.

Besides, the weather has turned bad in Rudraprayag. Himalayan regions have been experiencing snowfall since late night. Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to raining and snowfall. Several low lying areas have been affected by the incessant rainfall. Although, the rainfall was considered good for crops. The weather has turned extremely cold due to rain and snowfall leading to accumulation of up to six feet snow in Kedarnath Dham. The reconstruction work had already been halted at Kedarnath shrine due to inclement weather condition. Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were engaged in security of the Kedarnath shrine.