Kargil: According to the Meteorological Department, a sudden avalanche fell in the Zoji-la tunnel under construction in the Kargil district of Ladakh. As a result, there was panic among the employees and the employees started saving themselves. However, no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the Kashmir Meteorological Department had issued a warning for snow and avalanches and people were advised not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

Burhan Ahmed, an engineer who oversaw the operation of the tunnel, said on the phone that the avalanche was small and no casualties were reported.

"Employees are busy and our work will continue in this icy region despite the minus 20 temperature," he said.

It should be noted that dozens of employees affiliated with the company are engaged in tunneling work in this area.

IGP traffic told ETV Bharat that tomorrow vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 may remain suspended in view of heavy rain, shooting stones, and slippery road conditions.

He further said that people are advised/requested not to start their journey on Jammu-Srinagar NH44 without confirming the status of the road from Traffic control room units.

