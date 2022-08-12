Kannur: In a first of its kind of initiative, auto drivers from Payyanur, Kannur in Kerala now onwards will only wear a uniform made out of Khadi cloth. This initiative has been launched as part of India's 75th Independence day celebrations and also to promote Khadi products. The prime motive of this move, which may be extended to other parts of the state as well, is to help the Khadi industry which is now under loss.

The auto drivers have decided that their Khaki uniform would only be made out of Khadi cloth. The Payyanur Khadi centre has a rich history of high-quality weaving and used to have a great reputation. However, the use of Khadi clothes slowly went out of fashion and the industry has been struggling. As a first step, more than 300 auto drivers in Payyanur would shift to Khadi uniforms.

The Khadi board has ensured the auto drivers that khaki khadi cloth would be made available as per demand. Khadi Board Vice Chairman, P Jayarajan has also ensured an uninterrupted supply of clothes from khadi for auto drivers. While handing over the first reel of clothes to the auto drivers, P Jayarajan said it was a moment of pride for Payyanur, which is renowned for its participation in India's freedom movement.