Raichur (Karnataka): At the 11th convocation of the Raichur Agricultural University, a Kerala-based auto driver's daughter bagged six gold medals. Geethika, daughter of K Suresh Kumar, a BSc (agriculture) student, has secured a total of six gold medals. She hails from Wandoor village in Malappuram district of Kerala. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will present medals and certificates to Geetha as well as others, who bagged the medals.

A total of 303 degree students, 107 pot graduates and 26 doctorates received certificates. Among them, the Governor presented gold medals to 21 degree students, 14 post graduates and 10 doctorates.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Geethika said, "I am delighted to bag gold medals. Though I am from Kerala, I received good support from teachers, friends and others in Karnataka. With their support, I could secure these medals. Now, I have to thank my parents. as the credit for my success goes to them."

Geetha wants to pursue PhD and wants to become a lecturer in an agricultural college.