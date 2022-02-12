Hyderabad: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is marrying his Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman on March 27. The couple were engaged in 2020 in a ceremony in Melbourne.

According to the wedding card written in Tamil, the marriage, likely to be a traditional Indian wedding, is also going to take place in Melbourne. The venue is Vogue Ballroom on Blackburn Road in the city. Vini, a Tamil Brahmin girl, was born and brought up in Melbourne. Her father Ramanuja Dasan and mother Vijayalaxmi Raman had moved to Australia before Vini was born. Vini's name made headlines in 2019 when Maxwell was seen attending the Australian Cricket Awards holding her hands.

On March 13, 2020, Vini and Maxwell were engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony in Melbourne. While Maxwell wore a blue sherwani, Vinni was seen wearing a Lehanga. They had plans to marry soon after but waves after waves of Covid-19 kept on delaying it.

Not much is known about how the two met thought it was in 2017 some rumours were sparked when Vini shared her picture with Glenn Maxwell on her Instagram handle. Since then, Vini has been quite actively sharing her cute moments with Maxwell on the social media platform. Her cricketer boyfriend is known for his explosive batting in the shorter format. His heroics and the ability to play across the park, especially in IPL, even earned him a nickname 'Mad Max'.