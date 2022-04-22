Aurangabad: A mob of around 10 robbers looted the passengers onboard the Devagiri Express near Potul railway station on Thursday night. These robbers stopped the train by tying a cloth on the signal light, consequently tricking the driver into stopping the train. The train, running from Secunderabad to Mumbai, reportedly left Aurangabad to reach Manmad and stopped near the Potul station after the signal hinted so.

As soon as the train halted, the mob reportedly hurled stones at the train and entered some of its coaches. The robbers then stole passengers' mobiles, purses, and some women's jewelry. This led to panic among the passengers, most of whom started shouting and crying for help. However, since the area was uninhabited, no one could hear the cries for help.

The robbers reportedly barged into 6-7 coaches and executed the robbery for about half an hour. The train again started moving towards Manmad in half an hour, after which the mob managed to flee the site. The incident was reported at the next police station, while a police inquiry was also initiated into the matter. The officials also informed that alerts have been issued in the nearby areas including Daulatabad, Lasur, and Aurangabad, while a search for the robbers is underway.

