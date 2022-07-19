Mumbai: A hotelier from Pachod in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was also killed when one MSRTC bus fell into the Narmada river in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The deceased hotelier was identified as Jagannath Joshi who hailed from Udaipur. He was residing in Aurangabad's Pachod area with his family.

The horrific accident took place when a Maharashtra RTC bus fell into the Narmada river in Kalghat in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district killing at least 13 people. Joshi lived in Malad with his family and had turned 70 on June 6. He had celebrated his birthday in a grand manner after which he had gone to Rajasthan to drop his wife and children at their native home.

The hotelier had contacted his son at 7:30 am while boarding the bus, just hours before the vehicle met with an accident. Joshi is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.