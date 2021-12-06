Vaijapur (Aurangabad): In a barbaric incident, a 19-year-old girl was murdered by her brother for eloping with a youth belonging to another caste at Ladgaon in Vaijapur taluka of Aurangabad just like a scene from the movie 'Sairat'. The incident has caused ripples in the area and police arrested the accused, a native of Goyegaon village.

The 19-year-old girl ran away six months ago and entered into wedlock at Alandi in Pune. After that, she had come to live in Ladgaon. According to police, the mother of the girl met her a few days ago and took the latter's mobile number. On Sunday, the youth and his mother came to the girl's house on a motorcycle. The girl was in the kitchen and her brother went straight into the kitchen and in a fit of rage, he attacked the girl with a scythe and cut off her head from the body.

Her husband, who became a mute spectator to the murder, ran away and saved his life. Some of the neighbours, who witnessed the gory incident, immediately informed the police. In turn, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused and his mother. Police are investigating the case.