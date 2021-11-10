New Delhi: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal has been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), an official order informed on Tuesday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ: 88) presently working as Director, SVP NPA in Level-16 of the pay matrix to the post of Director-General, NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post of Director General, NDRF to the level of DG on a personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or till further orders, whichever is earlier," read the order by Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

