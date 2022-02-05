Kolkata: Infighting continues to be a major problem in the West Bengal unit of BJP, a glimpse of which was seen today when many leaders skipped the get-together organised by the saffron party. To pacify the growing rebellion, the state committee had organized Saraswati Puja with much pomp and grandeur at the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday, where all the party members were invited.

However, the strategy did not work as all the rebel leaders including Sayantan Basu, Raju Mukhopadhyay, and Samiran Saha skipped the function. BJP state president and the party MP, Sukanta Majumdar is currently on his district tour campaigning for the forthcoming municipal polls. The state president of the party’s youth wing, Indranil Ghosh, former state vice-president of the youth wing, Shankudeb Panda, and former general secretary, Prakash Das attended the function on Saturday morning.

Party’s popular youth leader, Indranil Khan said that the BJP leaders remain busy throughout the year in political activities. “However, today we have got together on account of Saraswati Puja. Many perform pujas in their home and hence some could not come in the morning. But many will join us at the party office in the evening. There is nothing called rebels in BJP. We invited everybody and I hope many will attend the function,” he said.

Sources said that recently Majumdar had a meeting with the party’s rebel MP and the Union minister of state for shipping, Shantanu Thakur in New Delhi. Thakur has claimed that the central high command has promised to accept his demands after the Assembly elections for five states.

