Valsad: In an attempt to derail the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train some miscreants put cement pillar on railway tracks near Valsad in Gujrat, on Saturday. As of now no casualties were reported, as the loco pilot of the Rajdhani Express thwarted this attempt to derailment by speeding off the train near Atul railway station in the district.

Talking to ETV Bharat, DySP Manoj Chavda said, "Some miscreants had allegedly placed cement poles on the railway tracks. As they had tried to derail the train and damage it. However, the train broke the pillar and sped off due to which no casualties were reported. The loco pilot has informed the nearest station master at Atual Railway after which police were informed about this incident. Fortunately, no passengers were hurt and no report of train's damage has arrived."

"A case has been registered in an attempt of derailment. The culprits will not be spared and strict legal action will be taken against them,"Chavda added. A probe is on regarding this incident to arrest the culprit using technical surveillance and human intelligence."

After this incident, the railway and the police have become alert. However, the Rajdhani Express train reached at 7 pm and all other incoming trains were delayed by five minutes. The Railway Department has started the investigation by registering a complaint with the police against a stranger. DySP Manoj Chavda of Valsad district along with the CRPF team of Valsad district and police team including RPF, LCB reached the spot near Atul railway station.

The police suspect that the incident might have taken place around 7.10 pm on Friday, was an attempt to derail the Delhi-bound train. Due to this serious incident, the pilot of the train informed the nearest station master and the police were called. An FIR has been lodged at Valsad police station against the unidentified persons in regards to this incident.