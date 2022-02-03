Prayagraj: UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh's security personnel thwarted an assailant's bid to attack the former while he was about to file his nomination papers in Mundra locality of UP's Prayagraj.

The security and BJP workers caught an assailant, who had allegedly come to Mundra locality of Prayagraj to attack the UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh. The minister had gone to the area to file his nomination papers.

As per reports, security personnel recovered a sharp object and poison from the assailant. More details are awaited...