Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that local leaders from the Union Territory are "scared to move out as an atmosphere has been created wherein Muslims unfortunately are the first target". Addressing a workers rally in J&K's Poonch district, Omar, in an indirect reference to the ruling BJP, said that an "attempt is being made to change India".

"It was said that every religion will be treated equally (India). But that India is being destroyed," he said. "They have a problem with Azan in our masjids, eating halal meat and wearing of Hijab by our sisters and daughters," Omar said in reference to the right-wing demands to ban the Muslim call to prayers on loudspeakers, halal meat and the Hijab ban at educational institutions in BJP ruled Karnataka.

Also read: Omar Abdullah talks about abrogation of Art 370 at MK Stalin's autobiography launch