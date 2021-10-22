New Delhi: The Central government had failed to protect the minorities in the country, said members of the Fact-Finding Committee at a press conference in Delhi. The members expressed their concerns over the growing intolerance against Christians in the country during the last nine months.

In the Fact-finding report, it was alleged that the rise of attacks against minorities. Nadeem Khan, the founder of United Against Hate, pointed out that the police station was a stone's throw away distance from the church in Roorkee where the attack took place on Eva Lens. The victim said she was surrounded by some people, who termed, as members of Bajrang Dal and Yuva Vahini, accompanied by some women who assaulted her on October 3. But, no action has been taken against them tlll date. When the attack took place a heavy posse of police personnel was deployed near the church as a function was going on, but it still took an hour for police to reach the church.

Nadeem Khan alleged, "We condemn what happened to the minorities in Bangladesh, but it is clear that the Bangladeshi government did not spare those who targeted the minorities." While this is not the case in India, those who target minorities here are living under government protection."

The Fact-finding team consisting of senior journalist Prashant Tandon, United Against Hate founder Nadeem Khan, Unity of Competition's Meenakshi Singh, journalist Alishan Jaffery and Laiq Ahmed.