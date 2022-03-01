Prayagraj: Several Maharashtra police personnel travelling in a bus sustained injuries when goons pelted stones at them as well as miscreants beat cops with lathis also. The policemen were coming from Balrampur in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. They were deputed for polling duty.

The ill-fated bus was also damaged in the incident. The shocking incident took place under the Tharwai police station area and near the Thanpur village of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. Several injured policemen have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police launched a man-hunt and two culprits have been arrested. Police are interrogating them, said sources.

When the bus ferrying Maharashtra policemen reached near Thanpur village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants were sitting in the middle of the road. The driver of the bus blew horn, but they didn't move away or give passage to the bus. Hence, some policemen alighted from the bus and thereafter a heated exchange ensued between Maharashtra cops and those sitting in the middle of the road.

But, the situation aggravated further and miscreants started pelting stones at a police vehicle as well as raining lathis on Maharashtra cops which resulted in injuries to several of them. Police caught two goons who were fleeing from the spot after the incident, added the source.