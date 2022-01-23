Alwar (Rajasthan): Local bullies beat up Dalits dancing in a wedding procession at Chand Pahari village of Malakheda in Alwar on Saturday. Interestingly, Malakheda is the assembly constituency of cabinet minister Tikaram Julie, who was earlier present in one of the ceremonies of the marriage.

Several people have been seriously injured in the incident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and discharged after that.

According to the sources, the procession had come from Bihariwas village of the Thanagaji area. The bullies of the village did not like the procession and stopped the DJ and his music and beat them up fiercely.

Meanwhile, the police had already registered an FIR against unknown people late in the night. Deputy SP reached Balai's house on Sunday morning to interrogate the people and record their statements.

This is not the first case of an attack on a Dalit procession in Alwar. Earlier, many cases have come to the fore but even after that, the chain of incidents continues continuously. As the present incident has happened in the area of ​​​​cabinet minister Tikaram Julie, this has become a topic of discussion.

