Barnala: The school bus driver, Lakhwinder Singh was attacked by three people with Knives (Kirpan) while he was carrying around 35 students. Amidst the attack, the driver defended himself and rushed the bus to the police station where a team of Satvir Singh Bains, DSP Barnala, chased and nabbed one of the three miscreants on Wednesday.

DSP, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said "Few boys asked the bus driver to stop and attacked him which caused minor injuries to the driver while the side glass of the bus was shattered. The students are dropped back home safely and one of the three miscreants is nabbed after the police immediately chased the bike-ridden miscreants." The police have lodged a case and are probing the incident to identify the miscreants and also to figure out the reason for the attack.