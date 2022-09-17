Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): The driver of a CMS company's ATM cash replenishing vehicle hoodwinked other staff and fled in the van with Rs 60 lakh in Kadapa town in Andhra Pradesh. The absconding driver is identified as Shahrukh. The police arrived at the scene and launched a man-hunt for the accused based on a complaint.

Sources in the police said that the missing cash belongs to the State Bank of India. The van driver, along with other staff, has been involved in replenishing cash in the ATM machines of various nationalised banks in Kadapa city. The CMS agency is engaged in refilling ATM machines of the SBI with lakhs of rupees daily.

At the time of the robbery, the CMS van has got a member of technical staff and a security guard, along with the driver. The CMS agency vehicle left SBI with around Rs 80 lakhs as part of daily duty. As before, the van stopped at an ATM machine. The security guard alighted and prepared to stand guard, while the other staff was depositing some cash in the SBI ATM at the Kadapa ITI intersection.

As the technical staff and security guard were busy refilling the ATM machine, driver Shah Rukh drove the vehicle forward and sped. There were still more than Rs 60 lakhs in the vehicle. He left the vehicle at Vinayak Nagar in the suburbs of Kadapa and fled with a box containing cash. The SBI officials complained to the taluk police that the driver had taken cash worth around Rs 60 lakhs. The police reached the scene and are searching for the driver.