Hyderabad: Atluri Rammohan Rao (87), who had served as the Managing Director of Ramoji Film City, passed away while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. The last rites will be conducted at 10 am at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Rammohan Rao was associated with the Ramoji Group of companies for a long time. Atluri Rammohan Rao, who worked as the MD of Eenadu daily, was born in 1935 in Pedaparupudi of Krishna district. He started his career as a teacher before joining Eenadu.

Rao became the director of Eenadu in 1978 and he became Managing Director in 1982. He continued to serve as its MD till 1995. Later, he was appointed as the MD of Ramoji Film City. Notably, Ramoji Rao is a childhood friend of Rammohan Rao.