Hyderabad: The last rites of the former MD of Ramoji Group of Companies Atluri Ramamohana Rao were performed on Sunday. A large number of employees, relatives and well-wishers of Ramoji Group of Companies participated in the funeral rites held at the Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Earlier, many dignitaries paid rich tributes to Ramamohana Rao at his Jubilee Hills residence. Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella, JMD Dr Suchitra Ella, former Union Minister Sujana Chaudhary, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, producers Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, Prasanna Kumar and others paid their respects to the departed soul. Later, relatives and well-wishers participated in the funeral procession taken out from his residence to Maha Prasthanam.

Atluri Rammohan Rao (87) passed away at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was associated with the Ramoji Group of companies for a long time. He was born in 1935 in Pedaparupudi of Krishna district. He started his career with Eenadu in 1975. Chairman Ramoji Group Ramoji Rao is a childhood friend of Rammohan Rao.