Guwahati (Assam): At least 80 people were reported dead and 5577 villages were submerged in floodwaters in Assam. According to sources, out of 35 districts in the state, 32 districts have been affected and a total of 5577 villages under 121 revenue circles have been reported to be in flood-affected areas.

According to Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 5,542,053 people have been affected by the devastating floods. So far 80 people have lost their lives. Over 3.6 lakh animals have been affected by the flood and nearly 60,000 animals have been swept away.

Also read: Assam floods: 2 policemen washed away in Nagaon

NDRF, SDRF, and Indian Army are engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. A total of 2,62,155 people have taken to shelter-in camps across the state. Over one lakh hectares of agricultural land has been affected by the floods. Along with this, Kapili and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level.