Roorkee(Uttarakhand): As many as seven employees were injured due to a poisonous gas leak in a pharmaceutical company in Roorkee in the Bhagwanpur area of Uttarakhand's ​​Haridwar district on Thursday. The workers have been admitted to a private hospital in Bhawanpur for treatment.

According to sources, the condition of the concerned workers deteriorated after opening a drum containing IPA in Shivalik Remedies Company in Bhagwanpur area of ​​Roorkee, following which they were admitted to a local hospital. Police, upon receiving inputs, reached the hospital and checked the condition of the workers.

Also read: 2 killed in gas leak at factory near Kolkata

Bhagwanpur police station in-charge, Inspector Amarjeet Singh said, "after reaching the hospital, the police inquired about the well-being of all the injured. All the affected workers are out of danger. The matter is being investigated now." Earlier, more than 47 people had difficulty in breathing due to the leakage of poisonous gas from a warehouse in Azad Nagar of Transit Camp at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district.