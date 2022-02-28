Amaravati: In all, 23 Indian citizens returned to Andhra Pradesh from Ukraine. Kavyashree, who was studying in Ukraine, informed that the situation is getting worse and there are still many Telegu students hiding in bunkers to save their lives. She also expressed her gratitude towards Indian Embassy, the Central and State governments for helping them to return back to their native places safely. In an interview with ETV Bharat, her parents could expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the Indian Embassy.

Ate onions due to lack of adequate food, 23 students have returned home in state from Ukraine

Sai Praveen, who is a medical student in Ukraine, was one of the 23 people, who returned from Ukraine. He informed that they were horrified by the war and even the essentials like adequate food are not available and they had to eat onions to survive, but that was not enough for them then they somehow managed to reach the airport across the country's border where they found other Telugu students and were helped by the Indian Embassy, Central and State governments.