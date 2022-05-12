New Delhi: India on Thursday reiterates its continued support for denuclearization toward peace and security in the Korean Peninsula. At the UNSC briefing on the DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) latest missile launch, Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at India’s permanent mission at the UN said, “The missile launches by Pyongyang are a violation of the resolutions of the Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect peace and security of the region and beyond”.

He reiterated India’s consistent position that it supports dialogue as the means to resolve the issue in the Korean Peninsula. “We also reiterate our continued support to denuclearization towards peace and security in the Korean peninsula”, he added.

Madhu Sudan said that India has noted the reports of a launch of yet another missile by the DPRK on 7 May, which comes on the heels of the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile by the DPRK in March and another successive launch. “We call for the implementation of the UNSC resolution related to the DPRK”, he said while adding that “India also believes that there is a pressing need to address the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in our region. These linkages hurt peace and security in the region, including in India”.

He reminded that India have earlier urged a report of the panel of experts on these launches in the context of the UNSC resolution and added that India awaits such reports soon. North Korea has conducted 15 weapons tests so far this year including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at the full range for the first time since 2017.