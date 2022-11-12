Patna: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that at the latter's behest senior leader Jagdanand Singh is being sidelined in the RJD. Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's statement comes in the backdrop of the RJD state unit president Jagadanand Singh maintaining distance from the party for more than a month.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has started humiliating RJD state president Jagadnand Singh and trying his level best to show him the door in the party. Nitish had done something similar to the senior RJD leader the late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh,” he said. He further stated, “Instead of resolving the issue raised by Jagdanand and his son, former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh about irregularities in the procurement of paddy, Sudhakar Singh was removed from the Cabinet and now an attempt is being made to sideline his father Jagdanand. We may have differences with Jagadanand, but his honesty and loyalty to his party are commendable.”

"It is a fact that Jagdanand Singh, the most senior leader of the party is somewhere disappointed by the way his son had to resign from the post of minister. Jagdanand's lividness was evident from the fact that he did not even attend the RJD national convention, which was held in Delhi one month ago. Jagdanand Singh used to sit in the party office every day, but ever since the episode of his son's resignation has taken place he has stopped sitting in the party office for more than a month," Modi pointed out.

“When Sudhakar Singh was a candidate on a BJP ticket, his father Jagadanand did not allow his son's emotion to affect the party's loyalty and ensured his son's defeat. It was Jagadanand, who ran the government when Lalu Prasad went to jail in the fodder scam and Rabri Devi had suddenly become the CM,” Modi reminded.

Modi also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav is humiliating the RJD state president at the behest of Nitish Kumar by forgetting all the favours of Jagadanand. Modi claimed that all the documents related to the organisation have been taken from Jagdanand. RJD had earlier humiliated former union Minister Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and he had to send his resignation to Lalu Prasad from the hospital. Now it seems it is the turn of Jagadanand. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav's “lota” remark against senior leader the late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh still haunts the party leaders.

When there was speculation going on at the party about Raghuvansh making an exit from the RJD, Tej Pratap had said that if anyone will take out a "lota (read jug) of water from the sea (read RJD)" it would not affect much. While speaking to ETV Bharat, RJD spokesperson Mirtunjay Tiwari slammed Modi over his statement claiming that no one takes notice of him in the BJP.

“The reality is that no one takes notice of Sushil Modi in his own party. First, he should tell that at whose behest he was not made deputy chief minister in Bihar and at whose behest he was not made the minister at the Centre. He should not worry about Jagada babu because Lalu and Tejashwi are there to look after him,” Tiwari stressed.

Even JD(U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha attacked Modi over his statement claiming that all the allegations are baseless and it is an internal matter of RJD. "It is the culture of the BJP to poke its fingers in someone else's matters. They are into the habit of planting agents for their own benefit and BJP is the one which plays the politics of conspiracy," Jha alleged.