Astrological predictions for September 1, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may get to spend happy times with your loved ones today. You may learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing today. You may even lose touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It's time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives. Your energy will be very high and your aura will be good to attract others towards you. In short, you will remain enthusiastic.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Today the stars are likely to be favourable for you for everything that you wish to acquire. You will remain happy with your money today. A clear sailing day at the office today. There won't be much to do except for routine work. However, you should take advantage of this free time and utilize it for self-development. You are likely to take responsibility and may progress gradually. Make full use of positivity!

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite gender. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone. Your love life may take a back seat, as for now, career growth is of prime importance to you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Logic, as well as emotions, will hold sway in your relationships today. Emotionally you will feel a little confused and will swing between your feelings and what is actually expected of you. However, finally you will pay more heed to your inner voice rather than depending on the views of others. Today, you may struggle to find a solution to complex problems. You will succeed in doing the same but it will take all your energy.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Today you shall realise that money spent on your image always pays off, because people look at you differently and half your job of impressing them gets accomplished on the spot. The day will be a fruitful one. You might address a group and love to remain precise and to the point. Your professional attitude will attract your superiors and you may have to take more responsibilities.You will be in great enthusiasm today. This will boost your morale.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You need to avoid complex situations whenever possible. It’s best to guide your loved one rather than simply finding faults in his/her attitude. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not to worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making an important choice. It’s better not to be too judgemental and cross anyone's path.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Love life may move smoothly as you may realize the importance of adjustments in a relationship. It is sensible to just give up in crucial times to let peace prevail. If you are in business, gains may increase due to various reasons including public relationship skills. In short, finances may be good for the day. At work expansion for activities may be on your mind. It may be a good day to support the initiation of teamwork or group activities with major activities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Personal life may require attention. You may not be able to devote time to your beloved. A stressful day may impact your romance and relationship. This may be the ideal time to invest money in careers or businesses. You may make efforts to strike the balance between your career and finances for sufficient gains. At the office, you may wish to combine creativity and technology. A supportive day may help you in your endeavors as the output of your practical decisions may be noteworthy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Businessmen conducting business with people in other cities or states or even abroad will fare very well. You shall gain sufficient financial benefits from such business. However, you need to focus on your communication skill at the workplace today. Avoid direct talks with colleagues, unless it is about something important. You should not make decisions without informing your superiors. Be careful and try not to annoy others. Otherwise, you may face major problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Today you are not likely to be satisfied with your financial situation, but do not become depressed as this is just a passing phase. Be positive, the future bodes well. Your morning will be filled with sentiments and emotions. Interestingly, noon may appear with a paradox. You may not understand critical and complex things. You will focus more on your goals in life later during the day. Your day may end on a stressful note. Thus, you must find time to relax.