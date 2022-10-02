Astrological predictions for week 1 (2nd Oct to 8th Oct 2022)

Aries (March 21-April 20): Those natives who are associated with the Aries sign may find some respite from their busy professional life. On the other hand, you may require extra care for your health and fitness. The influence of the Moon may make you somewhat depressed. However, you are likely to bounce back in shape by the middle of the week. Aries natives may face eye-related issues or some of you may complain of stomach-related ailments. Hence, eating and feasting out should be avoided. Your personal relationships are likely to improve gradually. Aries natives are advised to remain polite with their spouses and offer them time. This may bring back balance and harmony in your relationship. This may help you reform the balance between your personal and professional life. Natives are likely to get good returns on their finances this week. You may receive guidance and suggestions from your friends to make investments. This may help you earn desired profit. Professional workers may soon receive a promotion letter from their higher authority. You are likely to climb the ladder of success at a young age. The influence of Saturn on your zodiac sign may pose certain challenges for you. But, you may handle things with care because of your sheer dedication and understanding. Natives are advised to take care of their health due to the transit of the sun. Aries students may need to work hard to achieve their career goals.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Natives who are connected with the Taurus sign are likely to deal in antiques this week. It may bring good luck to your life. This is the phase where you are likely to be at your best, and also, you would be excited to learn new skills. Natives of Taurus may get involved in overthinking this week. This unnecessary imagination may not let you work at your optimal best. The week is likely to come up with certain kinds of benefits and rewards for the job professionals. You are expected to lead with more work and responsibilities. You might get satisfactory appraisals as well. Your patience is likely to let you achieve what you desire. Your efforts are likely to be appreciated. Taurus natives in business are likely to get more organized, assertive, hardworking and calculative this week. You may pull all the strings at your end for the success of your venture. Those who have started a new business are likely to gain more profits this week. Taurus natives may get impulsive this week. You are likely to spend money and live a lavish, luxurious lifestyle. However, a strict budget would be the need of the hour. You should act with caution, or you may not be able to claim desired results. Hence, take the steps with a clear understanding and vision. Natives would be willing to put an end to a long-standing dispute.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Gemini individuals are advised to give priority to their work. You are likely to maintain your fitness level by exercising regularly. You may get lazy, so you may need to push yourself beyond boundaries. Workwise, the week would be somewhat hectic. Natives might get overburdened with some pending work piling up on their desks. You are advised to try and clear all the pending projects before you commit to new ones. This week may get you acquainted with certain key leaders from your industry. They might support you with new clients and businesses. Natives in the professional field may get work proposals from multiple sectors and industries. You are advised to practice deep breathing and meditation, which may bring relief to your life. The week is likely to move in your favour gradually. By the middle of the week, things may start looking up in your favour. You are advised to keep gratitude for the small things. This may support you in enhancing your mental health and well-being. Your love life might need some rejuvenation. You may explore travel plans to a far destination with your partner. There would be minor tiff in your relationship, but gradually things may start as per your wish. Single natives may find some interesting things to share with their partners. Also, you may need to take care of your parent's health. Students are likely to have a good week ahead. You may plan to learn new languages.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Cancer natives are likely to earn success in academics this week. Cancer students pursuing Engineering, Science or Management courses may get an opportunity to make remarkable progress. The week is suitable for those who are keen to develop their financial reservoir. Cancer natives may have their own philosophical thinking. Also, you may have a practical approach. However, at times, you may get more idealistic in the coming phase. This week you may have to make certain personal decisions on the family front especially. Your children may demand your time and attention. You may need to make their decisions regarding their academics. They may find it tough to cope with the current flow of studies. Hence, they may need your guidance. Your parents may plan to make a spiritual journey this week. At the same time, your work would be overflowing with many pending tasks. Natives would be required to take care of them on an urgent basis. You may have disagreements with your colleagues in your work. However, before committing to anything, you should think twice. This may support you in making the right decisions. There is likely to be some excitement in store for you this week as you may have a reunion with your old friends. You may recreate fun-loving memories with them. You may take part in the small celebration or may plan for a get-together.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Individuals with the Leo sign are likely to give more significance to compatibility and relationships this week. Shared interests and fulfilment would be on your mind. You are likely to establish a stable ground for yourself when it comes to your work. Leo natives are likely to collaborate with their team this week. You would be willing to contribute meaningfully to the things that you take up. The week is likely to come with its share of surprises. Your efforts are likely to be recognized among your peers and fellow co-workers. The natives would be in the right spot to make important decisions in life. You are quite likely to encourage others for their ideas and views. Some Leo natives would not be happy with the current scenario. The week is likely to come with many surprises. It may be now time for you to make things right for yourself. You might get involved in a deeper analysis of yourself. This might work out for you and your work. Professional workers are likely to do well as far as their work is concerned. You would be excited to take up a new role and responsibilities. In your workplace, your colleagues may lend you good support. This would be the time for you to execute the new ideas. Things are likely to work out for you as per your expectations. The business owners may plan new strategies and policies to enhance their business growth.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Virgo-bound students are likely to make steady progress in their studies. Whereas, Virgins who are in relationships may crave the love and attention of their partners. Besides, health factors may keep you away from your comfort zone. Those Virgo natives who are currently looking for new opportunities may get success. Hence, Virgo Job seekers may get into the new workplace. Businessmen and businesswomen may discover more ways to enhance their wealth. You may meet new clients from foreign regions too. Virgo natives who are in the sales and marketing department may have a favourable time in the coming days. You may have an extra source of income. You may get rid of your obstacles by the end of this week. In regard to your relationship, you may create unforgettable moments with your spouse. Those natives who recently started dating their lover may find this week crucial in terms of their love life. You are likely to spend more time with your partner and get to know them better. However, the natives who are married may need to deal with a patient. Or else, there would be certain heated arguments and small fights. This would be temporary for you as you may not see a downfall in your love life. You may be able to clear all confusion and restore happiness if you two have casual talks. Experts suggest you can take your partner out for a dine. This lovely week may offer a new chapter for the singles as they are likely to meet their desired life partner.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Individuals with the sign of Libra may have a progressive week ahead. Some of your colleagues and associates may bother you. As a result, you may indulge in small fights with them. You are advised not to get distracted and to remain focused on your work. Those who are in business are advised not to take any major decisions during this time. You may gain from being patient and waiting before you take any such calls. Mid-week onwards, you may establish your position financially. You may have planetary support, and therefore, it would be easy for you to reach your financial goals. Some unplanned expenses may come along, especially during the weekend. But, you may need to stick to your long-term goals. Some of you may get call-ups from your old friends. This may bring about joyful and happy moments in your life. The latter part of the week is likely to come with a positive twist in your relationships. There would be some wonderful moments to enjoy with your partner during the weekend. It might bring both of you closer to one another. This week could be a blessing in disguise for the ones who are single and willing to mingle. Meeting with some interesting people is likely to bring diverse perspectives to your life. Married natives may find their partners going through some tough situations. Healthwise, you may need to take some early precautions, or else you may fall prey to bad health.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Students who are representing the Scorpio sign are advised to focus on their academics. The next week is likely to be in your favour, but you need to be careful making significant decisions. In terms of relationships, you may continue to receive the same amount of love from your partner. There would be some misunderstandings developing over a period of time between you and your partner. It might be now the time for you to take the lead and bring focus on your relationship status. Talking out things in the open would be the right thing to do at this juncture. Financially, natives may gain good financial returns if they follow their friends' suggestions. Investors will have a green signal for making investments. This week there would be some visits to religious places. This could be a trip embarked upon with your family. The influence of the moon may make you quite lazy, but its transit may pull you out of your comfort zone. You should get involved in meditation and keep yourself calm. This week may bring exciting opportunities for Students. But, they may need to focus on their studies. If you are away from focusing on career goals, you may realize it's important. Healthwise, the transit of the sun is likely to give you weak immunity. You may require to take good care of your health. So, you should avoid eating outside food for a while.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Being a Sagittarius native, you may spend a bit for home-renovation purposes. Although there would be an unavoidable temptation to indulge in luxurious items, make sure you make good financial decisions here. Overspending may not prove to be a conducive thing in the long run. Besides, you may also incur expenses on others. You are advised to chart out a personal budget to reach your financial goals. This week, due to Saturn and Jupiter retrograde, you may feel the urge to change your profession. However, it is not a favourable time to do so. Look at all the aspects of the work situation before you make a leap of faith. Some short trips are on the cards. They may arise due to work commitments or personal responsibilities. Your interest in politics may take a peek. Social services may draw your attention too. You are advised to be extremely careful in speculative business or trading. If you are considering any major investments, then do consult an expert. There may arise some possibilities of loss of money or cheating. Research well before you make any such investments. If possible, postpone your investment plans for a better time. Any carelessness may result in burning out your hard-earned cash. Overall, this week may bring enjoyable moments and some work commitments. You may feel content in life more than usual. You would be blessed with the presence of the people who matter to you. Financial discipline and spending are something to be taken into consideration.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): For Capricorn natives, Saturn may make you feel the burns intensively. You may feel exasperated and upset more than usual, about which you may think almost every day wondering when will this end. You should calmly deal with your egoist nature. Otherwise, this could be one of the reasons for upheaval at the workplace. Saturn may demand a ton of hard work, and assurance and, essentially, tests your perseverance, teaching you important life lessons. You may need to pull up your best efforts and work hard to move ahead in life. Your workload may increase, or work pressure may soar up due to several reasons. Avoid giving in to your anger and find out peaceful ways to deal with any situation. You should maintain a cordial relationship with your coworkers and seniors at the office, or else you may land in trouble. Some of you may get the blessings of Venus in your professional life. Travelling could be on the cards, suggests the transiting Sun, Venus, and Mercury. You may find yourself voyaging for the purpose of work or personal responsibilities. Some of you may go on a short vacation, but you should be careful of your money expenditure. Financial stress may hit you a bit, but not in a good way this time. Thinking straight and being mindful of your expenses may help you in this situation. You should refrain from making any unreasonable choices pushed by your ego or overconfidence. You never know what’s ahead, so cultivate humility instead of feeding your egoism.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Natives with the Aquarius sign would be busy chasing their never-ending ambitions. You may have professional fame and power, but if you lose quality time with your kids, they could be on the wrong path. Those natives who are married may have differences with their spouses. It is suggested to keep the maternal side of yours alive. You may soon realize your inner strength to achieve impossible dreams. You may realize what you were missing once you start spending some quality time with your children. They may demand more love from you and make you spend more time with them. In professional life, you would be self-motivated to work hard in the office. Your seniors or bosses may find you very dependable and reliable in terms of work. You would be driven to put in all your efforts without much rest. You may feel exhausted most of the time after long hours of work. You are advised to maintain your personal life and work life. Someone, out of spite, may attempt to embarrass you unnecessarily. But, you should not get distracted from your life goals. You should keep working hard to achieve your goals. You may notice a major transformation in you or change in many circumstances. You may need to take a break from your usual routine. So, you may decide to go for a vacation to refresh your mood. During this phase, you may find it hard to maintain a balance between your professional and personal life. You would be calmly handling your social responsibilities. In this process, you may make a few good contacts, as well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Job professionals representing the Pisces sign may find themselves busy with their work lives. You may get the transfer that you have been waiting for quite some time, which suggests transiting Jupiter. Job seekers may get an opportunity to work in their desired field. Your horoscope denotes that extra financial gains could be possible for you. Along with that, some unplanned expenditures may also be there. If you are planning to switch jobs, this would be a good week to do so. Favourable time for lovers to strengthen bonds with their spouses. Spending quality time with them would be a good move in order to minimize any communication gap. At the onset of some stress due to workload, you may tend to let out your anger or be aggressive while communicating with them. Be mindful of this kind of situation and maintain the sanctity of the home environment and your personal relationship. Those of you employed in MNCs or in any way associated with a foreign company for work may get an increment in the pay scale. This week may prove to be good for natives in the creative arts or some kind of business. Make sure you finish your projects according to the stipulated deadline. Health could be a matter of concern if you are frequently taking outside food instead of healthy meals. You may experience disruptions in sleep. Some mild exercises or physical activities would be helpful to sleep better and achieve mental peace.