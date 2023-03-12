Astrological predictions for March 12, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You will enjoy emotional stability and be supportive of your sweetheart. Your partner will be happy seeing the confidence in you. The day may also prove lucrative for investing in building professional relationships but it is not good for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks; so you are advised to maintain distance when it comes to speculation. It is one of those days when you have to compromise and adjust with others, in order to keep a harmonious relationship.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your sweetheart may hold a different perspective about a particular thing and you may have to walk the extra mile to convince them. You need to handle emotional matters carefully. Eventually, you will be having a good grip on your psychological aspects. There will be major changes in your thinking about spending. You will now be more careful and conservative when it will come to spending money on routine things.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You will realise that good Karma always pays back in tangible or intangible forms. If you have invested in a house, office or any other property in the past, it is the best day to get a good deal. You may behave logically in every sphere of life today. You do have the opportunities to deal with important tasks, but ensure that overthinking doesn't spoil your work. You will be able to coordinate well. Focus on the practicalities of the matter.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your personal life seems fairly smooth and hassle-free. Your beloved may appreciate your concerns for him or her. You seem to be responsible for your domestic activities. You will want to sit at home and chit-chat with family members. You are likely to give serious thought to matters related to your career as well. If someone guides you or advises you at the workplace, you may take it in the wrong spirit.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. It is a good day to renew old acquaintances and make new relationships. On the financial front, today is going to be a mixed bag of fortune. You shall be doing your calculations to analyse your monetary situation, but there will be no solution in sight. A competitive spirit will catch you today. You may be in a mood to wind up early today and this hurry might cause stress. Fortunately, your logical and analytical abilities will flourish today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. However, your bag o' jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. You are advised to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents. Financial decisions taken today will work wonders for you. You shall be happy to expand your operations. You are likely to avoid confrontation or misunderstanding and ensure a smooth relationship with people.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Connect and Express; these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. You are a person who looks for balance in everything you do, and as today’s planetary positions seem to support you. Also, your sharp memory will help in rectifying previous errors related to work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your stars indicate splurging of money today. And this time, you do it for your near and dear ones. Being too judgemental and analytical might put you in trouble. There is no need for you to do that. You have to accept the things that come your way. To err is human and to rectify is smart. If you understand that you are working in the wrong direction, stop immediately and change the direction.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Gear up for a marathon of business meetings, which will bear rich fruits. Be ready to pick up important business pointers and learn your way into your trade. Pleasant surprises cannot be ruled out today! Your love life is likely to be pretty smooth in general, except for a few emotional moments with your beloved. Managing emotional complexities will be a challenge. Financial gains are on the cards today that may come through unexpected sources.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Recognition and rewards are awaiting you at work, and unlike in most cases, colleagues won't be envious of your success. They will, in fact, provide the much-needed motivation for taking up new and challenging projects. You may feel comfortable with your beloved and this will help you solve any misunderstandings. You will be comfortable and expressive and be able to share some amazing experiences. Today, you may not feel the need to retrospect.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Sharing responsibilities with your partner will strengthen your relationship. A peaceful time is on the cards in terms of your personal relationships. Today, you will be in good humour and good health. You will utilize your energy in those things which you like the most. Moreover, you will learn to deal with stress. On the whole, it is a nice day for you. You are likely to remain lucky on the financial front today as well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Libra is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may be hassle-free today. Trips to adventurous and exotic locations may fill your life with thrill and excitement. This may eventually boost your relationship. It may be advisable to think twice before lending money as your kindness may be taken for granted and recovery may get difficult. You may need to clear the excess at the office. Pending work may bring stress. However, assistance from colleagues or friends may help ease your burden at the workplace.