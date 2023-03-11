Astrological predictions for March 11, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You may get to spend happy times with your loved ones today. You may learn to play some musical instruments as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing today. You may even lose touch with reality and make errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members or go out to dinner with friends. A leisurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. However, you are advised not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Friendships are supposed to last forever. However, it all depends on whether or not the friend is around when most needed. Today, your pals may turn to you for help, and sure enough, you will be there to extend all the support you can.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. You are advised to be the ideal family man today. By doing this, you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. You are expected to be both hard-working and conscientious today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you must spend most of your time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness toward others. This may hinder your progress and growth in your career.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Your stars are mighty today and plan a pleasant day for you. You are a thorough professional and garner compliments for this attitude. You also have a knack to sail through all the troubles at work. An action-packed romantic time is foreseen. Appreciation from colleagues might boost your morale. Today, you will be able to earn well through the inherited property. Apart from your routine work, you may want to do some research and development on work-related topics.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may have to slog yourself to succeed today, but be careful and don't drain yourself out. Your relationship may suffer a bit since you will remain busy with work. Businessmen will find new sources of generating income. There will be more focus on maintaining the quality of services or products. The time is right to kick-start an ambitious project. The day supports a combination of creativity and technology. Your creativity will keep in mind the practicality.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. God helps those who help themselves. You have experienced this plenty of times as your efforts have paid off. While your colleagues at work may pass negative comments at your work, your boss will not have any complaints about you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments.