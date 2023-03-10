Astrological predictions for March 10, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You are likely to feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, you will make a good deal of material headway. You are someone who is known to be practical, calculative and analytical at work and today is no different. This will help you handle routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibilities.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Luck is a four-leaf clover in your pocket. You might get the long desired success in education related matters today; a favourable result of a competitive examination, maybe. You will proudly smile at your power of resilience and sense of proportion. You will have a positive outlook today. You will feel more energetic. If you have already invested money in the stock market, today you might want to do away with some stock and earn money.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may want to make a few changes at work, probably a new business strategy. Today your energy will be focussed on maintaining balance between personal and professional fronts. You will be in demand at both the ends thus it will lead to a stressful mental situation. You will feel worried about addressing certain issues related to family. You are likely to see more gain in terms of commercial property today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. Your mind will be functioning actively with a lot of energy and focus. You may also be less emotional today and less practical. The good thing today is that your mood swings will be in control.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase, hence, there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all. You will be in an advisory mood today. However, you should keep a check on your criticism.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity. Clam up like those oysters and discover the pearl within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it. Lovers may enjoy each other's company and may take some practical decisions about their love life. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Today you are likely to be very calculative, logical and analytical.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Add a pinch of innovation and inventiveness to your daily working style. There shall be order in the chaotic way you perform your tasks. Revitalise yourself and plunge into work with new-found zest and vigour. This day demands that you should give importance to your beloved or spouse. If you let your lover or spouse decide how to spend the evening together, he or she may feel much valued. This way you will be happier.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Today shall be a rather decisive day. Situations that have pushed you into a corner will force you to make rash decisions. But take stock of the situation and assess the long-term consequences of your actions beforehand. You will be highly practical in your mood today. This will help you solve various types of problems. You will be able to meet several deadlines by virtue of your good mood. Today you are likely to be more action oriented in your work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. It's time to prove your extraordinary skills as a professional. You will go out of your way, and even double your efforts to accomplish set goals, and chances are that you might succeed. You will be in a positive mood and this will help you in several ways. The day is going to be very good for financial matters. Although you are hard working by nature, today you may not feel like doing too much of hard work.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You will aim for the bull's eye today. Whatever you'll do today, will be done with your focus set firmly on your target. You will not waste your resource on something unfruitful, and such an attitude will make your journey smoother and faster. You will be in a good mood and dynamic in your mental health. You'll not only need to make a list of social and official obligations but also fulfill them.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. You will find favourable conditions at work as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to tackle tough problems. You will be able to get the desirable results for all the effort you put in, in the office. Those engaging in business will be able to make some strong and useful contacts today, which will be handy in the future.